Nike SB | Oski and Friends | Bit About Sharks

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Speed, power, and unpredictability. Oski Rozenberg, Hugo Boserup, Ville Wester, and Casper Brooker drift from Texas to Guadalajara to New Jersey with master lensman Jacob Elliot Harris.

The sequel to Oski’s first Nike SB Dunk High colorway keeps the legacy alive Saturday, March 12.