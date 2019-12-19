Nike SB | Oski Rozenberg | Orange Label

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Swimming through the seas of life amid the sharks, clouds, endless transitions and waves of corduroy. This is Oskar Rozenberg for his Orange Label collection.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!