Nike SB | Shane O’Neill | The Extra Bit

February 12, 2020 By

Shane O’Neill has always had that Extra Bit of..well, everything. That extra bit of flip-in-flip-out. That extra bit of way-too-perfect. That extra bit of how-did-he-do-that? Nike SB is proud to present The Extra Bit featuring Shane O’Neill. Check out an interview with Shane here.

