Nike SB | The Shane Launch | Melbourne

Shane O’Neill and some friends like Yuto Horigome and Casper Brooker went down to Melbourne to celebrate the release of Shane’s signature shoe, The Shane. Bringing a little bit of Los Angeles along for the ride with a replica 7th Street bank to bench where AUS locals threw down on a best trick contest. Tacos, tech tricks galore and even Baby Brass made an appearance and everyone capped off the evening with the Australian premiere of Shane’s new video: The Extra Bit.

