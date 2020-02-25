Nike SB | The Shane Launch | Melbourne

February 25, 2020 By

Shane O’Neill and some friends like Yuto Horigome and Casper Brooker went down to Melbourne to celebrate the release of Shane’s signature shoe, The Shane. Bringing a little bit of Los Angeles along for the ride with a replica 7th Street bank to bench where AUS locals threw down on a best trick contest. Tacos, tech tricks galore and even Baby Brass made an appearance and everyone capped off the evening with the Australian premiere of Shane’s new video: The Extra Bit.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS