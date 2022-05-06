NO HALF DAYZ | Daze Skateboards

Since the brands inception in 2016, the Daze Skateboards family has been hitting the streets hard and consistently putting out video after video providing a platform for some of the most talented up and coming skateboarders in Texas. It’s 2022 and not a damn thing has changed. Featuring Eddie Middleton, Terry Cristanelli, Cameron Madani, Daniel Epperson, Jacob Kelleher, and Nip Frazier – this video highlights a family brand that put their blood, sweat, and tears into every clip. NO HALF DAYZ.