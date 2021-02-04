No Mierda Falsa, Crap Crew Video

February 3, 2021

Our man across the border, Azaf Soubervielle, has a shop in TJ called Crap, and Azaf has been an incredible spot guide and after-sesh host on many sessions down Mexico way. Here’s his shop’s new video with a cameo part(!) by none other than Tommy Sandoval! Check it. Gracias amigos!

