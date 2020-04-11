Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Before the coronavirus lockdown kicked in, Sydney skateboarders were destroying the streets on the reg – this clip is a reminder of how hard this crew crushes it!

Featuring Dean Parsons, Rob Pace, Charles Robertson, Rowan Davis, Jono Power, Connor Reeve, Corey Young, Jamey Foxton, Sam Sutton, Riley Pavey, Jack Paterson, Noah Smith, Jae Overton, Zach Morrison, Chris Vaughn and Sam Fairweather.

Filmed and edited by Brendan Gardoll.