NYC Pandemic: Is GSD 2020 happening? + Future of the Brooklyn Banks

June 15, 2020 By

The Coronavirus has definitely changed a lot of things, but how has it affected skateboarding in NYC?
Check in with some NYC skaters and industry heads to get their take on whats going on in the NYC skate scene over a zoom call.
Steve Rodriguez, Andrew Gelles, Franky Spears, Wade Yates, and Nigel Louis.

