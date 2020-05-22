Öctagon, MÖRPH

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Filmed in Tokyo, Shanghai and Paris by Elliot Bonnabel. Featuring : Rémy Taveira, Lilian Fev, Yeelen Moens, Quentin Boillon, Edouard Depaz and Joseph Biais Additional filming : Natas3000, Joaquim Bayle, Axell Katomba and Hugo Campan

