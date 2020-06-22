Off The Braxx 2

Filmed & Edited by: Harry Corrigan

Featuring (in order of appearance)

Andre Beverley

Dylan Witkin

Stephan Martinez

Nate Rojas

Michael Bloomfield

Andrew Valencia

Jamel Marshall

Shawn Butler

Ray Macken

Homie section (in order of appearance)

Wayne Morrison, Derek Holmes, (Aussie Homies) Dave Adams, Pete Dalmer, Ray Macken, Jayden Bauer, Brian Cluney, Brayden Jarrold, Bam Manorom

Additional Filming: Wayne Morrison

Same crew its always been you know the deal. 21 Minutes of VX1000 footage filmed primarily in NYC & Australia. No bullshit.