Off The Braxx 2

June 22, 2020 By

Filmed & Edited by: Harry Corrigan
Featuring (in order of appearance)
Andre Beverley
Dylan Witkin
Stephan Martinez
Nate Rojas
Michael Bloomfield
Andrew Valencia
Jamel Marshall
Shawn Butler
Ray Macken
Homie section (in order of appearance)
Wayne Morrison, Derek Holmes, (Aussie Homies) Dave Adams, Pete Dalmer, Ray Macken, Jayden Bauer, Brian Cluney, Brayden Jarrold, Bam Manorom
Additional Filming: Wayne Morrison
Same crew its always been you know the deal. 21 Minutes of VX1000 footage filmed primarily in NYC & Australia. No bullshit.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS