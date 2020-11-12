Official Military Skate’s Debut Video | Mandatory Fun

November 12, 2020 By

Our good friend Zach from @OfficialMilitarySkate sent us this rad video featuring active duty and veteran service members from all over the world using their love of skateboarding as a means to deal with stress and have fun in their debut edit. Happy Veteran’s Day (yesterday) and thank you to all that serve! We appreciate you!

LTG
