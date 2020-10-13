Ostrich in the Sand with Chris Larue and Half Face Blades

Chris Larue. Where do I start? Chris is one of my best friends in the world and I know a lot of people call him that because he is everyone’s best friend. He’s the one with his head in the dirt because it’s probably the only time he gets a few seconds to himself because we all need him so much. He’s the definition of friend. Loyal, loving, laughter, somersaults, evening walks, burritos, a phone call away. We asked him to film him in his environment for two days and without hesitation he invited us in and showed us an amazing time. After 10 hours of factory life he drives us to go skateboard. I know it wore him out and not once did he complain. The work he puts into it all is second to none. His beauty, love and charisma shows on all things he touches. Chris Larue is the best friend we all have or wish we had. – Corey Duffel