Outside In the Light

October 12, 2020

A new edit with the boys from Rave Skateboards, Léo Valls, his good mate Sergio, and of course the homies of Bordeaux, Paris and Marseille.
In order of appearance : Pierre Patissou, Samuel Payen, Braydune, Andréa Dupré, Amélien Foures, Gary Beasley, Oliver Boucle, Alex Richard, Arthur Giat, Truman Bottomley, Romain Dubourg, Alex Signor, Loïc Dorbani, Léo Valls, Sergio Cadaré, Joshua Marques, PJ Chapuis, Jocelyn & JT Saldou

Filmed & Edited : Andréa Dupré

