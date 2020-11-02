Pacifico Downtown Open Recap Round 1: Manny Santiago Vs. TJ Rogers

Six top pros were invited out to Chicago for Pacifico’s first ever Downtown Open Live game of SKATE on a stair set and pair of rails. We’re breaking it down round by round now. Here was the first match-up: TJ Vs. Manny.

This is just the first of many Downtown Opens. What city should we bring it to next?

Visit Downtownopen.org for more info

