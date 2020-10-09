Pacifico Downtown Open Live Recap

Six top pros were invited out to Chicago for Pacifico’s first ever Downtown Open Live game of SKATE on a stair set and pair of rails. Did we mention the Pacifico bottle cap kicker too!?

Contests have been on pause for six-months-plus due to Covid, so it was amazing to get together with some of our good friends and put on this event.

Chicago, the Windy City, and Chaz Ortiz’s hometown, but Ishod Wair took the crown in the three-way final against TJ Rogers and Jamie Foy. This is just the first of many Downtown Opens. What city should we bring it to next?

Visit Downtownopen.org for more info