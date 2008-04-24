Pala Park Opening

April 24, 2008

The opening of the Pala park, featuring: Tom Grom, Pala roats, Nick Yamasato, Ben Raybourne, Ted Shred, DANNY DICOLA, Ched Bahdee, Cookiehead Jenkins, Jen O’Brien, Stuart Graham, and Punk Rock Eddie.

Music: Dead Moon

