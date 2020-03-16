Paris? Trust In Dustin Dollin

March 16, 2020 By

Simon Bannerot and CJ Collins join Victor Pellegrin, Eniz Fazliov, Jorge Simoes and Harry Lintell in Paris to hit some of the more famous Parisian skate spots like La Place de la Republique and Le Dôme as well as some hidden ones, freshly discovered by almost-local legend, Dustin Dollin.

