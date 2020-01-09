Parker Wyse, People’s People Part

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Parker Wyse puts down a solid part with a guest appearance by his big bro Connor. When he’s not ripping the streets of SD, catch Parker behind the counter at Encinitas’ newest skate shop, Rose Street .

