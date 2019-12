PASS~PORT kitsch | Jason Rainbird and Matlok Bennett-Jones

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

These two young rippers kicked off Pass~Port’s kitsch, one of the best videos of the year.

Pick up PASS~PORT’S KITSCH BOX

* Limited numbers available

* Gold Die Struck Digger USB – 8GB – 6cm x 5.5cm – Includes PASS~PORT presents “KITSCH” The Movie.

* Silk Printed Scarf – 50cm x 76cm

* Black Box With Gold Foil Screen Print – 8cm x 11cm

~

Starring JASON RAINBIRD, JACK O’GRADY, CALLUM PAUL, GLENN WIGNALL, BERNIE FOO, DEAN PALMER, MATLOK BENNETT-JONES, MICHAEL MIERUSZYNSKI & JOSH PALL ~ Co Starring GEOFF CAMPBELL, TRENT EVANS & KEVIN SHEALY ~ Guest Appearance THE HODDLE TEAM ~ Edited by GEOFF CAMPBELL ~ Animation by SAMUEL THORNTON Directed & Produced by TRENT EVANS ~ *KEEGAN WALKER FOREVER *

~

Filmed By: Geoff Campbell and Will Miles

Additional filmers:

James Cruickshank

Jon Fitzgerald

Tully West

Dylan Brunz

Ben Lawrie

Jack Diaz-Pethan

Chris Middlebrook

George Kousoulis

Cameron Sparkes

Guest Skater: Jamie Platt

Edited By: Geoff Campbell