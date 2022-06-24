Patrik Wallner’s Paper Trails Art Show

“With the digital age rapidly approaching, making banknotes obsolete, I have turned my ultimate souvenir-hoarding of currencies into a multifaceted art project creating motifs and patterns to please the eyes. I am donating half of the proceeds to Skateboarding NGOs such as Salad Days, Pushing Myanmar, Make Life Skate Life and Cuba Skate which build skateparks and provide skateboards and education to skate communities in harder to reach areas of this planet.” – Patrik Wallner