Paul Rodriguez | What the Process?

May 27, 2021 By

The namesake of his video offering, Paul’s “What the P-Rod?” dunk represents his entire career in one shoe, and gives him cause to reflect on the passages of time in his career, from the 16 year gap between filming enders on the Sylmar 11, the rarity of rail tricks and an unexpected wave of momentum that he hasn’t felt in years.

LTG
