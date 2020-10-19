Paul Sewell for Lawn Chair Hardware
Here’s a video of one of Lawn Chair’s main Rad Dad’s, Paul Sewell. Paul’s been a role model and hyping up the San Diego Skate Community for more than a decade now! He’s been dropping part after part and showing some of the young bucks that age is just a number. He’s been apart of Lawn Chair Hardware since it’s inception and will continue to be for years to come! We’re really happy to put this part out with him to celebrate what true love for skateboarding and what great friendships mean while letting our skateboards navigate through these times. We wanna thank Paul for keeping the torch lit for all those older skaters that still continuously are doing it for the LOVE OF IT!
Guest Skater: Mike Fitzgerald
Filmed & Edited by: Frank Delbecque
Contributing Filmers: Ryan Alvarado, Cuong Lieng, Chris Gonzales, Thad Croskey
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.
Success!
Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!
LATEST NEWS
Afternoon In The Park: CJ Collins
Holy moly, the hype is real with this kid!View
Afternoon In The Park: CJ Collins
SIGHTINGS: January 2020
Scroll on through and then get out there in the field! These photos aren't g ...View
SIGHTINGS: January 2020
Samuel Norgren, FLUID Poetic Collective Part
Here's the kick-off part from the always ripping Samuel Norgren.View
Samuel Norgren, FLUID Poetic Collective Part
Rodney Johnson R.I.P.
A legend remembered by some of his best friends—pros you know and love.View
Rodney Johnson R.I.P.
Kurt Hayashi R.I.P.
Pusher Bearings, Take Away Tour
Pusher Bearings' European squad hit the South of Spain and came back with th ...View
Pusher Bearings, Take Away Tour
CRAGGY
Nike SB | Hopefuls and Nopefuls
Kanaan Dern, People's People Part
If you didn't know, Kanaan is gnarly. He put it down for Brandon Cortez' ...View
Kanaan Dern, People's People Part
Natural Koncept, Steady Creepin' | Full Length Video
Bonestalone, Juan Pablo Velez, TalKual and Carlo Carezzano star in NK’s sixth ful ...View
Natural Koncept, Steady Creepin' | Full Length Video
Vans Skate Space 198 Brooklyn Opening
Skater's Favorite Skater | Ray Barbee
Finland's Finntastic Response To World Skate
Let’s get skateboarding out of rollerblader hands.View
Finland's Finntastic Response To World Skate
Gustav Tonnesen Instagram Remix
Is someone asks you why Gustav is your favorite skater right now, just direct the ...View
Gustav Tonnesen Instagram Remix
411VM Issue 13
Geoff Rowley, Harold Hunter, Bobby Puleo, the Philly Metrospective, and more!View
411VM Issue 13
Tanner Burzinski, People's People Part
One of our staff favs in here, we always love new Tanner Burzinski footage.View
Tanner Burzinski, People's People Part
Evan Mock Is Having A Crazy Year
From the North Shore skatepark to flying private with Travis Scott and appearing ...View
Evan Mock Is Having A Crazy Year
USA Skateboarding National Team Announced
16 Skateboarders Named to First-Ever USA Skateboarding National TeamView
USA Skateboarding National Team Announced
Zumiez 100K Photo Recap
The 30 Most Influential Skaters Of All Time
30 of the greatest, most influential skateboarders in the world, counting down in ...View
Sound off in the comments below!