Paul Sewell for Lawn Chair Hardware

Here’s a video of one of Lawn Chair’s main Rad Dad’s, Paul Sewell. Paul’s been a role model and hyping up the San Diego Skate Community for more than a decade now! He’s been dropping part after part and showing some of the young bucks that age is just a number. He’s been apart of Lawn Chair Hardware since it’s inception and will continue to be for years to come! We’re really happy to put this part out with him to celebrate what true love for skateboarding and what great friendships mean while letting our skateboards navigate through these times. We wanna thank Paul for keeping the torch lit for all those older skaters that still continuously are doing it for the LOVE OF IT!

Guest Skater: Mike Fitzgerald

Filmed & Edited by: Frank Delbecque

Contributing Filmers: Ryan Alvarado, Cuong Lieng, Chris Gonzales, Thad Croskey