Paul Sewell, Ledgehammer Part

Our good friend Paul Sewell just put the finishing touches on this part for Old Friends. Paul had a Check Out in our pages back in ’09. He’s steady been logging clips with the homies and hyping up the local scene in San Diego his whole life (the first Footy Tape Friday back in 08!). This new one is no different. Tech-heavy ledge bangers and cameo clips from the homies. He wouldn’t have it any other way!