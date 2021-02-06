Paz Felix Jimenez, Chair skating 2011-2021

Our man and San Diego OG Peter Jimenez has a mean compilation of chair skating with his son Paz!

Paz’s “Chair Skating 2011-2021” is a compilation of 10 years of chair skating. From the first session at Chris’ ramp in Clairemont to the parks and backyard ramps of San Diego, Paz brings his signature smile everywhere he goes. Most of these clips were spontaneous and sometimes we would forget about his helmet but dad never put Paz in any danger. Filmed by dad, mom, grandma and friends throughout the years, we hope this little video gives you a smile of your own.