Pen Island

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The boys from South Orange County putting in the work and having some fun. Featuring: Dylan Mills, Chris Brunner, Pierce Brunner, Jacob Kunysz, Chris Moore, Kyle Wilkerson, Adam Fox, Tony De Meo, Jin Endow, Jake Naval, Zach Taverrite. Filmed and edited by: Jacob Kunysz.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!