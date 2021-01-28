Pizza Night Ep. 1 | Anthony Claravall

January 28, 2021 By

Veteran filmer Antony Claravall traveled to Barcelona for the first time during the golden era of 411VM. His footage showed the world the potential of a city that, years later, became the Mecca of skateboarding. The New Yorker is back in town several decades later to sit down and talk with the Macba Life team at FTC. It’s time for pizza, Barcelona, and skateboarding history.

LTG
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS