Pizza Nights Ep 2 | Dani Lebron

Sit down for pizza with the Spanish legend and flamenco maestro. Years of stories: LA in its prime, the Crailtap fam, riding for Neighborhood, back and forth to Spain, from Madrid to moving down to Barcelona, the genesis of Bar Manolo and his flamenco guitar playing. Stay tuned for some flamenco at the end!

