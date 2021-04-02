Pizza Nights Ep 3 | Cata Diaz

The Chilean ripper turned MACBA local sits down with Alex and the FTC Barcelona crew for a new episode. Getting kicked out of school to getting a job at a skateshop that led her to following her dream moving to Barcelona.

