Plant In The Desert | Magenta Skateboards

July 22, 2021 By

Deep in Melbourne, Australia lockdowns, Casey Foley & Morgan Campbell planting seeds with VX Grand Master Josh Roberts & friends.

Featuring: Casey Foley, Morgan Campbell, Phil Marshall, Josh Roberts, Louie Dodd, Lewis Rodan, Izaak Ashley, Dave Bradley, Alex Waldmeyer, Daniel Luxford, Leigh Barlow.

Filmed and edited by Josh Roberts

