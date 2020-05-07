Play Time | Texans In NYC

A new clip out of New York City, Play Time features a group of skateboarders from Texas that recently migrated to the Big Apple and put together a rad edit full of great skating and even better music. Filmed and Produced by Chase Walker – @chasewalk3r Featuring: Zak Anders – @male_chatroom Trung Ngyuen – @should_have_stayed_home Patrick Woodling – @patrickwoodling Rowan Liebrum – @rowanliebrum Liam Foster – @fiam_loster Brian Gonterman – @bango_bango_bango