Plug In | Charge Skateboards | Prague

PLUG-IN is the new release of Prague based skate company Charge skateboards filmed by Marek Lovas and Mirek Kvapil. Everything started in May 2019 and during that time, the Charge team has traveled all over the spots in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Poland, Spain, and Hungary. PLUG-IN is made of five full parts from Vojtech Freitag, Emil Wolan, Fanda Sestak, Matus Mozola, and Stepan Bares, supported by team montages, where you can find for example eleven years old rising star Fanda Havranek. Sit down, forget all the covid bullshit, and enjoy thirty minutes of skateboarding and friendship!