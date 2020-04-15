Pop Trading 4:3 / #04 – Noah+Logan

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

4:3 is a video project ran by Sami El Hassani for Pop Trading Company featuring Noah Bunink and Logan da Silva Ortiz with a cameo by Bastiaan van Zadelhoff. All filmed in the city of Amsterdam.

