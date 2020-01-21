POTLUCK

Originally released in 2019, Quartersnacks let us all know this indie masterpiece is now online in full. These New York City kids are all right. The soundtrack goes too.

A VIDEO BY DIEGO DONIVAL

SULLY CORIMER
QUINN BATLEY
CALEB YUAN
MARCELLO CAMPANELLO
YAJE POPSON
KYOTA UMEKI
ISAAC WHITE

