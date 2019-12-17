Preduce x NB# “Thai Pillow” Shoes

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New Balance Numeric and Thai skate company Preduce released the Thai Pillow shoes and video explaining the concept behind the collab as well as Jasper Dohrs’ roots with Preduce.

