Pump Street | Sk8rats

Take a ride with the Sk8rats on down to Pump Street! Their DIY is coming together nicely! Featuring Travis Harrison, Oliver Quiros Kennedy (Cory Kennedy’s nephew), Sean Istaste, Brett Sube, JJ Rice, Ethan Anderson, Shawn Hale, Richie Valdez, Jack Grover, Brian Baca, Daniel Vargas, Shane Auckland, and Alison Shabsovich.

