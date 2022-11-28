Pusher Bearings | Boa Lisboa

November 28, 2022 By

Pusher Bearings’ squad went to visit Carlos Iqui and Tiago Lopes in Portugal. “Boa Lisboa” is a 10 day skate vacation in Lisbon—the beautiful city with stones plazas, ceramic architecture and dreamy skate spots.

