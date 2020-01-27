Pusher Bearings, Take Away Tour

January 27, 2020 By

Pusher Bearings‘ European squad hit the South of Spain—including the cities of Barcelona, Granada, Valencia, and Alicante. In a twelve-day trip, they came back with this banging edit and nothing but good times.

Photos: Sergio Del Rey Castillo

asdf
Nicholas Dias up on a big crook.
_DSC6919 1
Nicholas Dias again, big ups!
_DSC6977 1
Always taking the high road, Nicholas Dias, 180 nose grind.
_DSC9538 1
Stevie Culhane, big switch flip.
_DSC9614 1
Kilian Zehnder, nollie flip.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS