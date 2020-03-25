Quartersnacks, Carhartt WIP SOCIAL Remix

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A mix of the Carhartt WIP “SOCIAL” edits and a lot of unseen footage. Edited by Romain Batard. Skaters: Max Palmer, Andrew Wilson, Roman Gonzalez, Ollie Lock, Sylvain Tognelli, Jack O’Grady, Pepe Tirelli, Matlok Bennett-Jones , Tolia Titaev, Taylor Caruso, Josh Pall, Felipe Bartolomé, Rémy Taveira.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!