Quartersnacks, Carhartt WIP SOCIAL Remix

March 25, 2020 By

A mix of the Carhartt WIP “SOCIAL” edits and a lot of unseen footage. Edited by Romain Batard. Skaters: Max Palmer, Andrew Wilson, Roman Gonzalez, Ollie Lock, Sylvain Tognelli, Jack O’Grady, Pepe Tirelli, Matlok Bennett-Jones , Tolia Titaev, Taylor Caruso, Josh Pall, Felipe Bartolomé, Rémy Taveira.

