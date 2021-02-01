Rapid Skateboarding “Andy”

Rapid Skateboarding Presents “Andy”

The First Video Promo

Filmed and Edited By:
Gage Arenas

Graphics:
Justin Colegrove

Featuring:
Nick Livigni
Guy Azulay
Sawyer Bourdeaux
Gage Boyle
Leo Cienfuegos
Jack Tabor
Cole Park
Adam Swanson
Jason Flemming
Liam Tiemeyer
Jaden Butcher
Trent Gooch
Kai Rosenthal
Travis Reinhart
Rob Campbell
Josh Segal
Ryan Donovan
Michael Buchheit
Tyler Golden

