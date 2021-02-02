Rapid Skateboarding | Shop Profile

February 2, 2021 By

Rapid Skateboarding is a new skateshop in Simi Valley, California, skater-owned and operated. They just put out their first promo, Andy, so we wanted to get together with the owners and team riders, hit the streets, and let them tell their story.

Video: @vintagelonglens

Music: @d0pe.boss

LTG
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS