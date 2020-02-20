RAZOR

February 19, 2020

Serious ripping from the young generation of Australians. Solid soundtrack to boot.
Filmed during 2019 in Sydney and Paris
Featuring Noah Smith, Noah Nayef, Nat Prugsaritanon, Jack Paterson, Karl Dorman, Anthony Gotsis and Sam Sutton.
Dedicated to Tully West

