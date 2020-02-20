Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Serious ripping from the young generation of Australians. Solid soundtrack to boot. Filmed during 2019 in Sydney and Paris Featuring Noah Smith, Noah Nayef, Nat Prugsaritanon, Jack Paterson, Karl Dorman, Anthony Gotsis and Sam Sutton. Dedicated to Tully West

