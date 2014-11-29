Readers’ Choice: Best Rookie Of 2014

This is the first of our trophy categories we want you to vote on: Best Rookie of 2014. Going pro is a major accomplishment and there were a ton of young guns that made that leap this year and will be carrying the torch for years to come. Take a moment and click through the nominees below then cast your vote! Find out who wins January 7 at the 17th annual TWS Awards!

TONY CERVANTES | TOM REMILLARD | JIMMY MCDONALD | YOUNESS AMRANI | TREVOR COLDEN | DAVIS TORGERSON | DAVID LOY | AARON HERRINGTON | ALEC MAJERUS |CAMEO WILSON | MARIUS SYVANEN | TJ ROGERS | SEWA KROETKOV | KEVIN COAKLEY | RYAN SPENCER | ZACK WALLIN | BEN RAEMERS | NICK TUCKER | Taylor Smith | Boo Johnson | Marquise Henry | Tommy Fynn