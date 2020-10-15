Red Bull Cornerstone 2020 Stop 1 Kansas City

Sitting on Missouri’s western edge lies beautiful Kansas City, our hosting town for the first stop of the 2020 Red Bull Cornerstone series. For the second year in a row, amateur skaters from the surrounding areas gathered at RideFourEver skatepark in Lenexa, just outside the city—a park that is owned and operated by local skaters, Weston Sparks and Dillon Lyon, in conjunction with Studio Skate Supply. It was great to see so many familiar faces.

This year’s format was a bit different than last: To take precautions and follow all necessary guidelines, masks were required, only the skaters competing were allowed in the park at once, and spectating was restricted, to allow safe social distancing for everyone involved.

Each skater was given their own individual runs, which eased the pressure of the judges potentially missing a trick. With that added pressure and the feeling of all-eyes-on-you, the skaters had the advantage to make sure their best tricks were seen and counted. So many different styles. So many different tricks. Skateboarding is in good hands and the scene in Kansas City is something to admire.

However, reminiscent of last year, the judges were still presented with an assembly of local talent and tasked to score an exhibition of solid skating all afternoon. A harder job than some might think. Every skater attacked the course in their own way, making it exciting to watch from run-to-run. Like Henry Woolever’s solid-as-a-rock handrail assault and Jamie Sedo’s ability to skate every obstacle in the park with style and ease. Not to mention the technical comfort that Lucas Delao dished out from wall-to-wall. He had more than a few surprises hiding in his pocket and spared nothing all while looking good doing it. Or Rhegan Spiegel who skated the course with flow and confidence, doing things her way. And of course, seeing Lilly Goodale and Michaela Alexander pull a few surprises out of their bag of tricks was a pleasure to see.

The top three men and women at each qualifier will advance to a digital RedBull Cornerstone final where their best tricks will be compiled from their three runs and edited into a :60 clip to be voted on by Red Bull athletes.

The morning began with over thirty skaters. At the end of the day in the Men’s Division, it would be Lucas Delao in 1st place; Jamie Sedo in 2nd place; and Henry Woolever falling close behind Jamie in 3rd place. Each of them respectively earning their spots on the podium.

In the Women’s Division, it was Michaela Alexander in 1st place; Lilly Goodale in 2nd place; and Rhegan Spiegel in 3rd place. And a major shoutout to Emma Bross who finished 4th place and Maia Weingartner who finished fifth.

This year’s best trick contest format is also a bit different from last year, as the top three “best tricks” are being selected from the individual runs. The best trick winners from each stop, both men and women, will have their trick voted on at the end of the series and will be entered to win some cash and a Red Bull Cornerstone custom built feature at their local park.

Here’s a breakdown:

Scott Fluty, Cab back lip the rail (1st); Dakota Doss, 360 flip the gap (2nd); and Riley Halen with his grind up the rail (3rd). And there was no slowing down in the women’s Best Trick, either, with Lilly Goodale’s boardslide on the bump to bar (1st); Michaela Alexander’s backside flip on the bank (2nd); and Rhegan Spiegel’s 360 body varial on the bank (3rd).

Stop 2 is going down October 24th in St. Louis, Missouri, at SK8 Liborius. Make sure to register early to ensure your spot on the roster!

For more information on the event and to register at your stop, visit: redbull.com/cornerstone

About Red Bull Cornerstone:

Red Bull Cornerstone is back for a second year, inviting the midwest’s top skaters to put together their best runs at the region’s premier indoor skateparks for a chance at a piece of the $20,000 series cash prize! This year, five local qualifier events will be held in Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.

The top three male and top three female skaters at each qualifier will advance to a digital Red Bull Cornerstone Final. The best trick competition is also back this year. The top three men’s tricks and top three women’s tricks at each qualifier will advance to the best trick final, where they will compete for $1,000 and a Red Bull Cornerstone Skate Feature for the local skate park they qualified from!

Get all the info on: redbull.com/cornerstone

Photo Credit: Jake Wickerslam & TwoTwo4 Media