Red Bull Cornerstone 2020 Stop 2 St. Louis | SK8 Liborius

St. Louis might be considered the Gateway to the West, but we stayed put in America’s Heartland for our second stop of the 2020 Red Bull Cornerstone series where our friends at SK8 Liborius—one of Missouri’s most unique skateparks—hosted the contest for the second year in a row. Seriously, if you’ve never had the chance to skate (or even visit) SK8 Liborius, make it a point to do so. It’s a literal skate sanctuary in one of St. Louis’ most historic neighborhoods. And it’s incredible to see the local skate community coming together, doused in that DIY spirit, doing it all for the good of skateboarding.

Like Stop 1 in Kansas City, the judges were put to the test as an array of diverse styles, tricks and trips around the course were dished out all day long by our competing skaters. There was no shortage of talent under the tall, arched ceiling of the SK8 Liborius.

For the second year in a row, hometown hero Emanuelle Maire took the cake and earned himself first place. Nobody skated the course like Manny and you could tell he was having fun doing it. In second place—from the hip to the hubba to the quarter pipes—Drew Nguyen was a sight to see, and rightfully earned his spot on the podium. And Landon Barnhart’s fluid style and solid trick selection earned him the third place slot. Check the Top 10 below!

We had three skaters in the Women’s Division this year but that didn’t slow any of them down when it came time to hit the course. Ana Caculovic—a familiar face who took second place last year—was an undeniable standout, skating the course with power and style, rightfully earning her first place spot on the podium. Madi Weiner ripped into second place as Lucy Mertz rock-to-fakie’d her way into third place.

Also new this year: The top three men and women at each qualifier will advance to a digital Red Bull Cornerstone final where their best tricks will be compiled from their three runs and edited into a :60 clip to be voted on by a celebrity panel of judges.

Best Trick:

Justin Smolensk—who finished fourth—took to the vert ramp and aired out to the bank on the street course, undeniably earning him the best trick of the day. As a reminder: This year, the best tricks are being selected from each participant’s individual run. Justin, like the other best trick winners from each stop, will have his trick voted on at the end of the series and will be entered to win some cash along with a Red Bull Cornerstone custom built feature at their local park.

Men’s Top 10:

Emanuelle Maire Drew Nguyen Landon Barnhart Justin Smolenski Jeff Rasp Jeremy Phengsavathdy Deano Tull Avian Duke Ryan Yost Steven Maune

Women’s Top 3:

Ana Caculovic Madi Weiner Lucy Mertz

Stop 3 is going down November 7 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Familia HQ. Make sure to register early to ensure your spot on the roster!

Photo Credit: David Koehler

About Red Bull Cornerstone:

Red Bull Cornerstone is back for a second year, inviting the midwest’s top skaters to put together their best runs at the region’s premier indoor skateparks for a chance at a piece of the $20,000 series cash prize! This year, five local qualifier events will be held in Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.

The top three male and top three female skaters at each qualifier will advance to a digital Red Bull Cornerstone Final. The best trick competition is also back this year. The top three men’s tricks and top three women’s tricks at each qualifier will advance to the best trick final, where they will compete for $1,000 and a Red Bull Cornerstone Skate Feature for the local skate park they qualified from!

