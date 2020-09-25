Red Bull Cornerstone is back for a second year, inviting the midwest’s top skaters to put together their best runs at the region’s premier indoor skateparks for a chance at a piece of the $20,000 series cash purse! This year’s five local qualifier events will be held in Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.

The top three male and top three female skaters at each qualifier will advance to a digital Red Bull Cornerstone Final. The best trick competition is also back this year. The top three men’s tricks and top three women’s tricks at each qualifier will advance to the ‘best trick’ final, where they will compete for $1,000 and a Red Bull Cornerstone Skate Feature for the local skate park they qualified from!

SERIES SCHEDULE:

Oct. 10: RideFourEver – Kansas City, KS – REGISTER

Oct. 24: SK8 Liborius – St. Louis, MO – REGISTER

Nov. 7: Familia HQ – Minneapolis, MN – REGISTER

Nov. 21: Cream City – Milwaukee, WI – REGISTER

Dec. 5: The Bay – Lincoln, NE – REGISTER

EVENT DETAILS:

Registration is capped at 50 skaters per location, so sign up early!

Note, face masks and social distancing required for all participants. Skaters will be assigned to a contest wave to limit the number of skaters in the park at any given time. To eliminate interstate travel, this year’s Red Bull cornerstone final will be a digital final. See full contest rules in the terms and conditions.