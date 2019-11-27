Red Bull Pushing Forward Series

The final episode of Red Bull Skateboarding’s Pushing Forward released today. This three part series asks and answers the real, authentic, and relevant questions that define the present day state of skateboarding as it enters the mainstream on a global scale that it have never seen before.

Episode 1 – Street Skating or Content Skating?

Jagger Eaton, Ryan Decenzo and Samarria Brevard show us the two different worlds of skateboarding, the skate park and the streets. These days, does it all come down to the core vs. the contests for a professional skateboarder?

Episode 2 – Skateboard Like a Girl

What does it mean to “skateboard like a girl?” How do we get more voices talking about women’s skateboarding? Vanessa Torres invites us in to explain how seeing yourself in skateboarding can give you the confidence to finally drop in.

Episode 3 – The Future of Skateboarding

What is the future of skateboarding? Where does this world that we hold so sacred go from here? Zion Wright, Ryan Lay, Chris Pastras, Andrew Shrock and more to get a look at how we’ll be rolling into skateboarding’s new frontiers. Contests, training, media, the skate industry, they’re all changing — so how do we embrace skateboarding’s future without forgetting its past?

