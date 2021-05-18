Redfern Electrical

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Stars: Jack O’grady The Jonz Pass~Port Store Sammy Winter, Noah Nayef cameos Shot in Sydney Australia Made by skateboarders

A masterpiece by John Cruckshank and Luke Smith. Comedy/ Documentary/ Skateboarding + 1001 other things!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!