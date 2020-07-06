Relearning How To Skate After Going Blind With Dan Mancina

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In this episode Madars meets up with fellow skateboarder Dan Mancina in Detroit, Michigan, to hear his journey of relearning how to skateboard after slowly losing his sight.

