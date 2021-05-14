Remind Insoles in San Francisco

Remind took a quick trip from San Diego to San Fransisco and stopped by to hang out with some of its riders to get some clips!

Featuring: Tommy Sandoval, Chris Cole, Chico Brenes, Zack Wallin, Deebo and Boo Johnson.

