Rick Howard and Mike Carroll Mouse Megamix

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A remix of Mike Carroll and Rick Howard’s footage from Mouse including the unused footage from the Mouse Outtakes from the Girl Boxset.

“The first time I watched the Mouse Outtakes I wondered why they didn’t just use all that great footage and have longer parts and always wanted to combine it all together.”—YouWillSoon

Filming most likely primarily by Aaron Meza and Tim Dowling.

Respect to the filmers, skaters, and to Girl, no intention to steal your work, just a fan doing something fun.